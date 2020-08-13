Sports Ministry to organise Fit India Freedom Run from Aug 15 to Oct 2

The Sports Ministry is set to organise the largest country-wide run, the Fit India Freedom Run from August 15 to October 2.

In keeping with the current pandemic situation and social distancing norms, the government has decided to encourage participants of the event to run at their own pace — anywhere and at any time of their convenience.

Additionally, they can break up their runs over several days in this period. The total kilometers clocked can be tracked using a Global Positioning System (GPS) watch or manually.

The mega event will be launched by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on August 14.

“The Fit India Freedom Run is yet another endeavour to strengthen the Fit India Movement envisaged by our Honourable Prime Minister and involve our citizens to embrace fitness as a way of life. This event is even more important at this time because staying fit is the key to building strong immunity, which is the need of the hour to fight Covid 19,” said Rijiju. The event is being organised to mark the 74th Independence Day on August 15 to the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.