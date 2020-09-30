Sports youth festival inaugurated in Bandipora

Kashmir Youth Sports Festival which is being organized by Bandipora police commenced at SK Stadium here today with the inaugural Kabaddi match played between Sports Club Bandipora and DPL Bandipora.

The sports festival will host Volleyball, Football, Kabaddi, Tennis and Cricket with 218 teams from Kashmir competing for about a month on a knockout basis.

The opening ceremony of the youth sports festival was attended by RR Bhatnagar Advisor to Lt Governor and was attended by DGP J&K Dilbag Singh, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG NKR Mohammad Suleman Chaudhary, DDC Bandipora Owais Ahmad and senior officers from Army, CRPF, civil administration. A large gathering of people also witnessed the event.

In his address, DGP applauded the initiative of Bandipora police for organizing sports festival for the youths of the district with the objective of providing them with a platform so that they can exhibit their talent and hone their skills.

DGP called upon the local youths, sports staff and the general public of Bandipora, in particular, to make this festival a grand success so that this festival will act as a ray of hope and peace for the entire J&K.

He also interacted with participants of different teams.