SSP Ganderbal inaugurates Gym centre in Kangan

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday dedicated a gym centre for youth of Kangan in Ganderbal district. The Gym centre was inaugurated by SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal.

On the occasion SSP said that J&K Police aims to engage youth in productive activities including sports for which one fully equipped Gym centre has been established by District Police Ganderbal as per demand of locals of the area.

It contains all modern equipments and other facilities. Trained instructors have also been engaged for providing modern training to the interested youth.

Besides SHO police station Kangan Sajad A Khanday, the inaugural function was attended by some prominent residents of the Kangan area.