Sub-Junior hockey championship begins

The sub junior hockey championship organised by the Hockey J&K in collaboration with J&K Sports Council started at Palmaidan Khan Sahab Budgam on Monday.

On the opening day, three match were played. In first match, Osmania Hockey Club beat National Sports Club 2-0. Muneeb and Abrar were the scorers.

In the second match, Osmania Club Green beat Cosmos Club by 4-0 goals. For winning side Tawfeeq Mushtaq scored three goals while as Mohammad Aslam scored one.

In the third match, Kashmir Mughals beat Mahindara Hockey Club by 1-0 goals. Liaqat was the scorer for winning side.

