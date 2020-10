The Sub-Junior hockey championship organised by Hockey J&K in collaboration with J&K Sports Council concluded at Palmaidan Khansahib Budgam on Tuesday.

In the boys final, Osmania Hockey Green beat Cosmos Club by 2-1 goals.

Tawfeeq Ahmad was awarded player of the match and recieved the gold medal and cash award.

In girls final, Friends Green beat Cosmos Club by 2-1.