Sports
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 5, 2020, 10:49 PM

Suresh Raina Cricket Academy holding trials

Jammu,
UPDATED: December 5, 2020, 10:49 PM
File Photo of Cricketer Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina Cricket Academy is conducting trials for all the age groups to short list the players for undergoing training in different units of the academy to be set at different places in the Union Territory of J&K.

The players interested to undergo the trials are informed that the trials would be held at MA Stadium Jammu on December 8 and December 9.

Suresh Raina Cricket Academy has recently signed an MOU with J&K Sports Council and the trials to be conducted on above mentioned dates and venue is part of the pact.

