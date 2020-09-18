Suresh Raina to set up cricket academy in J&K

International cricketer Suresh Raina today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here today.

The celebrity cricketer, on the request of Lt Governor, agreed to set up five schools in Kashmir division and an equal number in Jammu division to train the aspiring cricketers, particularly the youngsters from remote areas of the UT. He revealed that talent would be identified and selected from all regions of J&K, trained by professionals and would be equipped to play at the International level.

The Lt Governor appreciated the gesture of the cricketer. He also informed the latter of the government’s resolve of developing sports culture in the UT. ‘With sports and education, we shall give a new direction to the talented youth of J&K’, said the Lt Governor.

Those present in the meeting included Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Principal Secretary, School Education & Skill Development, Dr Asgar Samoon; Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar and Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez.