Suresh Raina visits Dooru

In order to further bolster the efforts of JK administration to develop the sports potential of the youth, ace international cricketer Suresh Raina today visited Cricket Ground Dooru on the occasion of final match of Dooru U-19 T-20 knockout cricket tournament.

He was accompanied by DDC Anantnag K.K. Sidha, SSP Sandeep Choudhary, DYSSO and other officers of district administration. On the occasion a large number of young cricket enthusiasts, civil society members and organisers of the said cricket tournament were present.

Raina shared few joyful moments with the youth and interacted with participant players of the final match that was played between Panzu and Sagam under-19 teams, where in Sagam U-19 emerged as winners.

He added that state of the art cricket grounds will be developed in TikBagh Mattan and Dooru and assured the youth that cricket sports kits will also be provided to them.