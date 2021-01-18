Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | J&K beat Railways by 7 wkts

Youngsters Suryansh Raina, Abdul Samad and debutant Umran Malik shined as J&K finished its campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament with seven wicket win against Railways at Alur Cricket Stadium Benguluru on Monday.

Playing its last match of the tournament, J&K with brilliant bowling by debutant Umran Malik restricted Railways to 133 runs in allotted 20 overs. J&K later with blazing innings by SuryanshRaina and Abdul Samad achieved the target for the loss of three wickets in 15.3 overs.

Earlier batting first Railways had dream start with opening duo of MrunalDevdhar and Pratham Singh putting up a stand of 104 runs for the opening wicket in 12.1 overs. At that point Railways were cruising towards a big total. However, once Amir Aziz broke the opening stand, Railways inning collapsed. They could add only 29 runs in remaining 7.4 overs losing eight wickets in the process. Debutant Umran Malik ran through Railways middle order, claiming three wickets while ParvezRasool cleaned up tail, taking two wickets. There were also two run outs in Railways inning while MujtabaYousuf took one wicket.

Railways could post 133 run total for the loss of nine wickets in allotted 20 overs.

Mrunal with 57 runs was highest scorer for them while as Pratham scored 42.

In reply, J&K started with SuryanshRaina and debutant JiyaadMagrey. Suryansh who for some unknown reasons was not in J&K playing XI against Punjab , gave his team a blazing start . J&K had opening stand of 65 runs in 7.5 overs with Jiyaad being first wicket to fall in inning. He scored 20 off 19. Suryansh was second wicket to fall in J&K inning on the score of 76. He scored 48 from 36 balls before getting out.

Abdul Samad was third wicket to fall in J&K inning after having scored 39 from mere 22 balls. His wicket fell when J&K score was 115 runs in 14.1 overs .

ShubhamPundir and ParvezRasool ensured J&K doesn’t lose anymore wickets as J&K overhauled total in 15.3 overs. For Railways skipper Karan Sharma took two wickets while as D Soni took one. It was third win for J&K side in the tournament out of five matches played. For the matches J&K had six changes in the side that previous match against Punjab. SkalzangKalyan became first player from Leh to play senior National level cricket. He bowled only one over.

J&K finished at third place on points table with 12 points in the Elite Group A. Punjab finished at top of the table with 20 points while as Karnataka finished second with 16 points.