Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | J&K beat Tripura by 7 wickets

Bouncing back strongly, J&K thrashed Tripura by seven wickets in its second match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at Alur Cricket Stadium in Benguluru on Tuesday.

It was second match for J&K T20 team who suffered 43 run defeat against hosts Karnataka in the first match.

They needed this win to stay in contention for qualification into second round .

J&K won the toss and opted to bat first. J&K made two changes bringing in Mujtaba Yousuf and Puneet Kumar in place of Umar Nazir and Qamran Iqbal.

With this win J&K opened its tally on points table. Punjab is at top while Railways is at second place with eight points each from two matches. Karnataka is at third place with four points. J&K stands at fourth place .

Uttar Pradesh and Tripura stand at fifth and sixth place respectively after having lost both of their matches so far.

J&K will play on January 14 against Uttar Pradesh.