Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Punjab crush J&K by 10 wickets

J&K T20 team was completely outplayed by Punjab in its Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament match at Alur Cricket Stadium in Benguluru on Saturday.

In the match, J&K were able to post only 139 runs in allotted 20 overs and in reply Punjab achieved target in 14.3 overs without any loss of wicket.

It was complete dominance by Punjab who outplayed J&K in both batting and bowling departments.

Earlier, Punjab won the toss and opted to field first. J&K went into match with two changes as Ahmad Banday replaced Shubham Khajuria while Nawazul replaced Suryansh Raina.

Batting first J&K scored 139 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Shubham Pundir with 42 runs from 34 balls was highest scorer for them while as Qamran Iqbal scored 27 from 29. Ahmad Banday and Abdul Samad scored 17 each .

For Punjab Siddharth Kaul took four wickets while as Harpreet Brar took two.

In reply, Punjab openers Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh smashed J&K bowlers all over the park. The duo played their shots with will and spared none .Punjab achieved target in 14.3 overs without any loss of wicket.

Prabhsimran Singh with unbeaten 73 from 46 balls was highest scorer for them. He smashed six sixes and four boundaries during his inning.

Abhishek Sharma scored 59 from 42 balls in which he hit four boundaries and four sixes.

With this win Punjab continued its stay at top of points table in Elite Group A. Punjab has won four out of four matches played. With 12 points Karnataka stands at second place on points table . J&K has been pushed to third place after suffering its second defeat in the tournament out of four matches played.

J&K is scheduled to play its next and last match of the tournament me on January 18 against Railways.