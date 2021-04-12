T-20 Open Cricket Tournament for girls inaugurated

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat on Monday inaugurated the T-20 Open Cricket Tournament for girls at Sports Stadium here.

The tournament was organised by the district administration in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Kulgam in which eight girl cricket teams are participating. Addressing the gathering, the DC said the sports activities have a significant impact on the social and mental development of youth and that the games inculcate leadership qualities and a spirit of discipline among sportspersons.

He said the engagement of youth in sports activities will also play a significant role in keeping them at bay from drug addiction which at present had emerged as a “big menace”.