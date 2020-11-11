Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 11, 2020, 11:19 PM

T-Star CC beats Pampore Shaheen by 12 runs

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 11, 2020, 11:19 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

In the ongoing Zoonimar T20 cricket tournament first semifinal was played at Eidgah ground here on Wednesday between T-Star Cricket Club and Pampore Shaheens.

Batting first T-Star scored 203 runs in 18 overs. Manzoor Elahi scored unbeaten 105 run knock for the T-Star.

Trending News
Representational Photo

CASO in Shopian village continues for second consecutive day

File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

IGP Kashmir visits Baramulla, reviews security for DDC polls

CUK marching towards academic excellence: VC

Greater Kashmir

Govt approves 15 houses for Bandipora fishermen under PMMSY

In reply Pampore Shaheens responded well and were set to chase down the target. In the last over they needed 19 runs to win but were able to score only seven, thus losing the match by 12 runs. Faizan with 71 runs was highest scorer for them.

Manzoor Elahi of T-Star was awarded man of the match.

Related News