T-Star CC beats Pampore Shaheen by 12 runs

In the ongoing Zoonimar T20 cricket tournament first semifinal was played at Eidgah ground here on Wednesday between T-Star Cricket Club and Pampore Shaheens.

Batting first T-Star scored 203 runs in 18 overs. Manzoor Elahi scored unbeaten 105 run knock for the T-Star.

In reply Pampore Shaheens responded well and were set to chase down the target. In the last over they needed 19 runs to win but were able to score only seven, thus losing the match by 12 runs. Faizan with 71 runs was highest scorer for them.

Manzoor Elahi of T-Star was awarded man of the match.