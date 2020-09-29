T20 Police Premier League | J&K Police to organise more tournaments across Kashmir: DGP

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said J&K Police would be organising more tournaments for youth across Kashmir.

“The participation of youth in the tournament is elating as many teams participated in the tournament. J&K Police will be organising more tournaments for youth in Kashmir,” DGP Dilbag Singh told reporters at prize distribution ceremony of T 20 Police Premier League here.

“We are organising a tournament in Bandipora tomorrow where number of teams will be participating. In Handwara also, we will be having a tournament for youth,” he said.

The police chief said that on Sunday “Peddle for Peace” is being organised in Srinagar. “Youth in hundreds have registered for the cycle race while children and aged are also registering to participate.”

Asking youth to come forward and participate in such tournaments, he said J&K Police is here to help them out.

The tournament was won by Chatterhama Knights whose team lifted Police Premier League 2020 cup.

The police premiere cricket league “PLAY FOR PEACE” was inaugurated by

Lt Governor on 20th September and concluded today with final match being played between Chatterhama Knights and Golden Brands.

In all 16 teams took part in the tournament and the matches were played on knock out basis.

Chatterhama Knights emerged winner and bagged prize money of Rs 25000 and a trophy which was presented by the DGP .

Tariq Ahmad was declared Man of the Match and Hashim Watson as Man of the Series.

The cricket lovers appreciated the efforts of Srinagar Police in promoting the game and encouraging them.

This was an initiative of Srinagar Police under Civic Action Programme and the endeavor was to engage the youth of the district in cricket and to provide them a platform to shape their talent.

On the occasion, DGP appreciated the efforts of Srinagar Police in engaging youth of the district in sports.

SSP Srinagar Dr M Haseeb Mughal thanked DGP and other officers for encouraging the participants of the tournament by gracing the occasion.

Dr Haseeb said the young participants in the tournament will act as peace ambassadors in the district.

Besides DGP and SSP Srinagar, ADGP Headquarters / Law & Order Abdul Gani Mir, ADGP CID R R Swain, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, AIG Welfare Manoj Pandita, SP Headquarters Srinagar, All Zonal SsP and SDPOs of District Srinagar were present.