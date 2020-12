In the ongoing Premier League J&K volleyball tournament three matches were played at Indoor Hall Polo Ground here on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Tailbal Tigers beat Real Leather Elites, while as Dhara Warriors beat MKM Balhama Blasters in the second match. In the third match of the day, Go Amir Elites beat M I Lasjan lions.

The event is being organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with J&K Volleyball Association.