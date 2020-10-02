Tawi Trekkers to host activities

With normal activities getting affected by COVID-19, Tawi Trekkers J&K, are going to hold multiple activities during the upcoming winter months.

The club has decided to give more thrust to carry out reconnaissance of unfrequented and lesser known trekking areas of Jammu especially heritage sights during the coming winter months, General Secretary of the club Shawetica Khajuria was quoted saying in the statement issued by the club.

Co-Chairman of Tawi Trekkers J&K Zorawar Singh Jamwal who is also President of Mountaineering Association of J&K released the Calendar of Activities along with Advisor of the club Prof. Lalit Magotra and others.