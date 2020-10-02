Sports, Today's Paper
October 3, 2020

Tawi Trekkers to host activities



With normal activities getting affected by COVID-19, Tawi Trekkers J&K, are going to hold multiple activities during the upcoming winter months.

The club has decided to give more thrust to carry out reconnaissance of unfrequented and lesser known trekking areas of Jammu especially heritage sights during the coming winter months, General Secretary of the club Shawetica Khajuria was quoted saying in the statement issued  by the club.

Co-Chairman of Tawi Trekkers J&K Zorawar Singh Jamwal who is also President of Mountaineering Association of J&K released the Calendar of Activities along with  Advisor of the club Prof. Lalit Magotra and others.

