Tiger Woods seriously injured in SUV crash

Tiger Woods crashed his SUV on sweeping, downhill road in the Los Angels suburbs Tuesday morning, and doctors tried to stabilize “significant” injuries to his right leg with rods and a combination of screws and pins.

Woods was driving to a television shoot when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side near a steep road known for wrecks, authorities said. Golf’s biggest star had to be pulled out through the windshield. Woods’ foundation said in a statement he was awake, responsive and recovering in the hospital.

Dr. AnishMahajan, the chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations. Those injuries were stabilized with a rod in the tibia.

“Additional injuries to the bones in the foot and ankle required screws and pins,” Mahajan said in a statement released on Woods’ Twitter account late Tuesday night.