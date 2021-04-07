Sports, Today's Paper
AP
Tokyo,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 11:51 PM

Tokyo Olympic torch relay taken off streets of Osaka

AP
Tokyo,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 11:51 PM

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay will not run through the streets of Osaka prefecture next week because of rising COVID-19 cases.

The move is a setback for Tokyo organizers, who began the relay two weeks ago from northeastern Fukushima prefecture with 10,000 runners planning to crisscross Japan over the course of four months.

Trending News

COVID19 protocol | Deliver online classes from schools: DSEJ to Teachers

KU VC inaugurates lecture series on 'Sociology and Pandemic'

I&FC deptt prepares list of 48 'encroachers' on Kralpora Kul

Representational Photo

7 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla, Anantnag, Bandipora

The Olympics open in just over 100 days on July 23.

In a last-minute change of plans, organizers said in a statement Wednesday that runners and the torch will be involved in some event in an Osaka city park on the days when the relay was to cross the entire prefecture. That was to be April 13-14.

“Given the circumstances, the Osaka prefectural authorities today requested Tokyo 2020 to hold the Osaka segment of the Olympic torch relay in Expo ’70 Commemorative Park rather than on public roads,” Tokyo organizers said in a statement.

Latest News
File photo

Traffic restored on highway

COVID lockdowns|RBI says no need for loan moratoriums at present

US weighs joint approach to Beijing Olympics with allies

CT 2017: Pakistan beat Proteas in washed out tie

Fakhar Zaman climbs seven places to be 12th in ODI rankings

The statement said the Osaka segment would be conducted in the park “for all torchbearers who wish to run there.” It also said “no spectators” would be admitted either day. The ordeal of keeping the relay on track reminds of the giant problems that are likely when the Olympics and Paralympics take place with a total of 15,400 athletes from more than 200 countries entering Japan. They will be joined by tens of thousands of other officials, judges, media and broadcasters. Fans from abroad are banned, and it is not yet clear how many local fans will be able to attend Olympic events. Tokyo organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto promised a decision this month on venue capacity, but hinted last week that the announcement could be delayed.

Related News