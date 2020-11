National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) with the support of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council is organising an exhibition match to pay tribute to the legendary Argentine footballer Diego Armando Maradona who passed away recently.

According to the statement, the match would be played on the Synthetic Turf TRC Ground Srinagar at 5 PM.

The organisers are also planning to light the candles in memory of the legendary footballer.