Tsegay comes of age with world indoor 1500 metre record

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay established a new 1,500 metre indoor world record with a time of three minutes 53.09 seconds at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais.

The first two laps of the 1500m at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting were covered in 59.10 seconds, and 600m was reached in 1:31.54 secs — both splits faster than the equivalent marks in the ‘B’ 800m race earlier on Tuesday evening. World bronze medallist Gudaf Tsegay was tucked in behind pacemaker Hirut Meshesha, her friend and training partner, but then the tempo dropped on the fourth lap as Tsegay reached the 800m mark in 2:05.94 sec.