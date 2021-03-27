U-19 Cricket Tournament | NKR Chargers beat CKR Tigers after Super Over

In the ongoing Zonal U-19 Cricket Tournament organised by J&K Police, a match was played between NKR Chargers and CKR Tigers on Saturday. The match went into Super Over where NKR Chargers knocked off CKR Tigers.

Batting first, CKR Tigers managed to score 103 runs in 17.2 overs. In the second inning, NKR Chargers scored 103 runs in 20 overs and ended in a thrilling tie.

The match went into a Super Over where NKR Chargers set a target of 13 runs off 6 balls. CKR Tigers lost the match as NKR Chargers restricted them to 9 runs in 6 balls. This was the first instance of a tied match played in the tournament.

Next match of the tournament will be played between NKR Chargers Vs CKR Lions.