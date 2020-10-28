Ultimate Cycling Challenge-Leh|Cyclist Akber Khan bags positions

Cyclist Akber Khan has bagged positions in the first two stages of Ultimate Cycling Challenge -Leh that started in Leh on Tuesday.

In the first two stages of one of the toughest cycling event on planet Akber Khan finished third and fifth respectively. There are two more stages in store in the event. On Tuesday Akber bagged third place in the first stage held from Leh to Kharu and back, a total of 70-kilometre distance. On Wednesday Akber finished fifth and kept himself in the hunt for finishing on podium in overall category.

In the event around 100 cyclists are participating who include some top International cyclists of Country.

Akber so far has been the only one from J&K to finish on podium. The event is organised by Ladakh Police and Tourism in collaboration with Cycling Federation of India.