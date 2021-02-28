Union Tourism Secy attends 5th Skiing Graduation Ceremony at IISM Gulmarg

Union Secretary Tourism, Arvind Singh today attended the 5th Skiing Graduation ceremony at Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) Gulmarg, here.

On the occasion, the Secretary, Ministry of Tourism distributed prizes among the players who excelled in the competition of different snow games. Among others, Economic Advisor, Union Ministry of Tourism, Gyan Bushan, Director Tourism, Kashmir, G N Itoo, Director Tourism, Jammu, Principal, IISM, SDM, Tangmarg, MD, Cable Car Corporation and other officers were present at the event.

While congratulating the players who took part in different events like Intermediate Slalom, Intermediate Tech, Basic Slalom, Basic Tech, Advance Slalom, Advance Tech etc, Arvind Singh asked them to take these sports as a professional career.

Singh said sustainable tourism is the only way of expanding this sector and bringing expected change in J&K Tourism. Besides, he said adventure tourism will serve as the main attraction for domestic and foreign tourists.

When asked for renewing and development of the infrastructure at the Gulmarg, Secretary Tourism said that under different schemes Union Government is funding states to upgrade the tourism infrastructure.

Economic Advisor Union Ministry of Tourism, Gyan Bushan said that IISM as a part of the National Center of Excellence, needs to prepare a calendar of events to be conducted to let everyone in the country know in advance about the programmes and activities being held at Gulmarg.

Director Tourism Kashmir said that “Tourism department conducted a Snow festival here at Gulmarg during which several Bollywood celebrities participated which sent a positive message to the entire country.”

Later Union Secretary Arvind Singh gave away prizes to the top three position holders in separate competitive events.

In the Advance Slalom, Imityaz Ahmad obtained 1st prize, Ankit Dev Sing and Yasir got 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively. Also, in Advance Tech, Aamar Rafi took the Ist prize while Faisal Hussain Khan and Mohammad Aftab Bhat shared 2nd prize, Mian Mohammad Haris got 3rd prize.

Similarly, in Basic Slalom, Danish Bhat, Danish Khatana and Waseem got 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively while in Basic Tech Asif Ahmad, Mohammad Huzaifah Magray and Karan Kapoor claimed first, second and third prizes respectively.

Also, in intermediate Slalom, Maira Khan, Mehdi Hussain and Mohammed Ali took the top three prizes in the order of 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively. Besides, Danish Bashir got ist prize in Intermediate Tech while Taymam feroz and Ayesha Khan received 2nd and 3rd prize respectively.