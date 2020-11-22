USD 25,000 fine for Sydney Sixers

Cricket Australia on Sunday fined the Women’s Big Bash League side Sydney Sixers USD 25,000 for breaching tournament regulations by listing a player on the team sheet despite not being part of its official squad.

The Sydney Sixers had named fast bowler Hayley Silver-Holmes in their match against the Melbourne Renegades on Saturday night. She had recently recovered from a foot injury but her return had not yet been approved by the Big Bash Technical Committee. Without the approval, Silver-Holmes was technically ineligible for selection.