Sports, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Sydney,
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 11:30 PM

USD 25,000 fine for Sydney Sixers

Press Trust of India
Sydney,
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 11:30 PM
Representational Photo
Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Mission Wushnaer brings warmth to poor

Representational Image

Fire damages Shopian hospital building

Photo Source: Facebook/ Mudasir Ali

JKAACL, artist fraternity mourn Muddasir's demise, remember his contribution

Hakeem for foolproof security to candidates

Cricket Australia on Sunday fined the Women’s Big Bash League side Sydney Sixers USD 25,000 for breaching tournament regulations by listing a player on the team sheet despite not being part of its official squad.

The Sydney Sixers had named fast bowler Hayley Silver-Holmes in their match against the Melbourne Renegades on Saturday night. She had recently recovered from a foot injury but her return had not yet been approved by the Big Bash Technical Committee. Without the approval, Silver-Holmes was technically ineligible for selection.

Related News