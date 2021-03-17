Sports, Today's Paper
UT-level Carrom Tourney concludes at Ramban

The Inter-district, UT-level Carrom competition for boys under 17 and 19 organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports concluded here today.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajni Sharma was the Chief Guest, while the Principal of host school Ranjay Kumar was the guest of honour.

Under 19 year age group, the team from Ganderbal  bagged the first position while Pulwama and Baramula secured second and third positions respectively.

Similarly, Anantnag secured the first position U17   group, while  Kupwara and Ganderbal ended up as firest and second runner up, respectively.

