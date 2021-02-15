Sports, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 10:52 PM

UT- level Chess Tourney concludes at Ramban | Kulgam, Kathua, Pulwama emerge victorious

Inter-district, UT-level Chess competition for boys for all age groups, organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports concluded here today.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Haseeb-ur-Rahman was the Chief Guest at the valedictory function held at the Government Higher Secondary School.

District Youth Services and Sport Officer, Dharmveer Singh informed that as many as 179 boys from 18 districts of both the Divisions participated in the Chess tourney.

In U/19 category, Kulgam team bagged the first position, while Kathua and Samba secured second and third spots respectively.

Similarly in U/17 category, boys from Pulwama secured the first position, while Srinagar and Budgam stood second and third, respectively.

Likewise district Kathua bagged the first position and Budgam and Udhampur were the first and second runner-up in U14 category.

