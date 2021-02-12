Sports, Today's Paper
UT level inter-district Girls Volleyball Tournament commences at Doda

The department of Youth Services & Sports Department Doda today organizes ten- day UT Level Inter District Girls volleyball Tournament here at Sports Stadium.

The tournament was declared open by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Surat Singh in presence of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mumtaz Ahmed, Chief Education Officer, Tariq Khwajaand  Principal Higher Secondary School, Tanveer Ahmed.

As per the District Youth Services & Sports Officer Jaffer Haider Shiekh, 12 District teams of J&K UT are participating in the tournament being held under the patronage of Director General Youth Services & Sports J&K. Dr. Saleem Ul Rehman. In the inaugural matches District Rajouri beat District Bandipura by 2-0 sets; District Poonch thrashed District Kulgam by 2-0 sets and District Ganderbal  was beaten by District Kathua by 2-0 sets, while in another match District Budgam defeated District Pulwama by 2-1.

Among other present were Javed Ahmed, Amit Sharma, Raj Bushan, Ashok Kumar, Vikram Singh, Ifroz Hussain, Tariq Malik, all Lectures and PEMs of sports Department.

The matches were officiated by export panel viz Mudasser Butt PET, Murtaza Qadir PET, Dara Singh PET, Vinod Kumar PEM, Zahoor Illahi PET, Ishtaq REK, Imran REK.

