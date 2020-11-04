Veteran footballer's demise condoled

J&K Football Association has condoled the demise of former footballer Bashir Ahmad Khan who passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness.

In a statement, the Association said Khan during his playing days had represented clubs like Silk Factory, KMD Mohammedan Sports.

“He was famous for his dribbling techniques and was an ace striker. The fraternity of footballers are shocked to learn about his demise. We pray to almighty Allah to bestow peace upon the departed soul and give forbearance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. JKFA shares the grief with the bereaved family at this sad hour,” JKFA statement said.