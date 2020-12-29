Vijay Bakaya inaugurates cricket tournament

General Secretary of Apni Party Vijay Bakaya on Tuesday inaugurated cricket tournament here.

In a statement, the party said the tournament was organized by Whites Cricket Club at Ambarota through Deepak Fotedar, another leader of the party, who is also a sports enthusiast.

On the occasion, it said Bakaya stressed youth to engage in sports as it enhances discipline to achieve goal in one life.

He stated that that the time had come for the youth to give a positive direction to their lives with a futuristic, pragmatic and progressive outlook and contribute to the development of the State.

Bakaya it added also praised the efforts of Vikrant Sharma for developing cricket field at Ambarota.

On this occasion, it said other senior leaders of the party including Sanjay Dhar, Vikas Raina, corporator Shopian Municipal Committee, Abhay Bakaya youth leader Apni Party, Rajiv Pandita, Deepak Fotedar, Vikrant Sharma were present.