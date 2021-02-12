Vijay Hazare Trophy | JKCA announces 24-member squad

After days of practice cum trial matches held in Jammu, J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) on Friday announced 24-member squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy One-day tournament.

The team would be led by Parvez Rasool and it includes seven new faces. The others who have made it to J&K senior cricket team include, Shubham Khajuria, SuryanshRaina, ShubhamPundir, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Nasir Lone, Henan Malik, Usman Masood, Bandeep Singh, Asif Manzoor, Paras Sharma, Abid Mushtaq, Auquib Nabi, Aqib Nazir, Ram Dayal, Umran Malik, Mujtaba Yousuf, Umar Nazir, TahirBhat, Rohit Sharma, Amir Aziz, Vivrant Sharma and Yasir Ahmad.

Those who have made first time to senior J&K One Day team are, Nasir Lone, Adil Rashid, Asif Manzoor, Aqib Nazir, Tahir Bhat, Vivrant Sharma and Yasir Ahmad Bhat. J&K is scheduled to play its first match against Saurashtra in Kolkata on Febuary 21.

J&K will be playing its second match against Services on Febuary 23.

On Febuary25 , J&K is scheduled to take on Haryana while as on Febuary 27 , J&K would be playing against hosts Bengal.

In its last match of the campaign J&K will be taking on Chandigarh on March 1.