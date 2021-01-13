Village Games Festival organised in Vilgam

On the occasion of Army Day, 15 Rashtriya Rifles organised Village Games Festival in Vilgam village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The festival witnessed turnout of locals from Ramhal, Rajwar and Magam blocks, while sarpanchs, panchs, ex-servicemen and Asha workers also participated in the event.

The games festival was inaugurated by Commander 8 Sector, Brigadier Neeraj Sharma and twenty one games like piddugaram, spoon race, gillidanda, arm wrestling, wushu and karate were organised in the festival for kids, youth and elders.

In this event along with entertainment and games, books were also distributed to the NEET, IIT and NDA aspirants to encourage them to excel in the competitive exams.

A medical camp was also organised for routine check-up of the villagers. Commanding Officer Abhishek said army has been on the forefront to provide platform to youth so that they can showcase their talent.