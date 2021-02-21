Vishal Memorial JKTA Foundation Cup begins

The first of its kind competition, being held simultaneously across the J&K—Vishal Memorial JKTA Foundation Cup-2021,organized by J&K Taekwondo Association in collaboration with Korean Culture Centre, India (KCC) started on Saturday.

The main event took place at JKSC New Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, Jammu with around 500 athletes taking part in the competition. The event was declared open by Joint Director, Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), Bashir Ahmad, who was chief guest while as Abdul Qayoom, Accounts Office DYSS was guest of honour.

Earlier, vice president of the JKTA, SM Bali welcomed the distinguished gathering and presented a brief note of the event. He told the gathering that the motto of this championship was to engage the kids from slums, orphanage and migrant Colonies, who have a huge enthusiasm towards the combat sports.

“Our focus was and is always over the grass root level and we are in a run to create the Olympic atmosphere within the J&K-UT. It will be a record in itself to simultaneous competition all over the 20 districts with over 2000 players taking part,” mentioned Bali, who holds an important position in Indian Olympic Association (IOA).