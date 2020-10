Wathoora Big Bash Cricket tournament ended on Sunday when Shafi XII Parigam Pulwama clashed with Mudit City Hunks Srinagar during the final match played at Shah Qalandar cricket ground at Wathoora Budgam.

Shafi XII lifted the trophy after beating the Mudit city hunks by 14 runs.

The tournament was organised by RPCC Wathoora and 32 teams participated in the tournament.