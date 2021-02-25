Weightlifting risks being dropped from 2024 Paris Olympics

The IOC warned weightlifting’s troubled governing body again the sport faces being dropped from the 2024 Paris Olympics if doping and leadership issues are not dealt with.

The situation at the International Weightlifting Federation “is becoming increasingly serious,” the Olympic body said, citing a failure to follow its previous advice about how to improve anti-doping efforts. The IWF has been in turmoil since irregular finances and doping cover-ups under long-time president Tamás Aján were exposed last year by German broadcaster ARD.