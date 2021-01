The Winter Games Association of J&K (WGAJK) is going to organise the South Kashmir Ski Championship in collaboration with Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports at Pahalgam on Janaury 22.

A statement said that all the participants have been asked to report at JIM&WS at 9 am to collect the skis and thereafter report on the ski slope at Pahalgam. WGAJK has decided to hold 3 day-long Union Territory Championship at Gulmarg from Janaury 28.