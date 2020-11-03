WGAJK delegation calls on Advisor Farooq Khan

The delegation of Winter Games Association of J&K (WGAJK) lead by its President Muhammad Abass Wani called upon Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan on Tuesday to discuss issues related to winter Games.

The delegation apprised the Advisor of the present scenario of Snow Sports in Jammu & Kashmir.

They thanked the Advisor for pursuing the allotment of 2nd-Khelo India National Winter Games to J&K consecutively for second year in a row by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The delegation requested him to hold a review meeting of the past Games among the stakeholders so that 2021-Games could be conducted successfully this year as well. They informed the Advisor that besides Khelo India, the association was all set to hold first-ever International Himalayan Countries Ski Race in winter 2021.

In order to develop winter games in Jammu and Kashmir; the delegation put forth several demands to the Advisor, which include homologation of ski slopes and certification of race courses by International Ski Federation (FIS), setting up a Snow Sports Academy on the analogy of Cricket and Football, approval of domestic calendar and holding of National Junior Alpine Ski and Snowboarding Championship, issues related to annual renewal of associations with Registrar of Societies, transfer of Dormitory from Gulmarg Development Authority to Sports Council for its better use by athletes. Notably the hut could accommodate nearly 100 skiers at a time and purchase of much needed ski and snowboard equipment etc.

The Advisor assured the delegation that all the demands would be considered in a phased manner. He reiterated that the Government of India was very keen to set up a ‘National Centre of Excellence’ for Winter Sports at Gulmarg which may cost nearly 100 to 150 crores. He maintained that WGAJK has been instrumental in inculcating spirit of winter sports among local youth but suggested the delegation to run the association on the guidelines of National Sports Code to make the association more vibrant. The delegation also included WGAJK General Secretary Muhammad Yousuf.