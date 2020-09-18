WGAJK, JKMHC pay homage to Akshay Kumar

Winter Games Association of J&K (WGAJK) and J&K Mountaineering and Hiking (JKMHC) paid homage to Akshay Kumar who passed away.

President Winter Games Association of J&K Abass Wani led a condolence meeting attended by all executive committee members and representatives of District Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla units.

Besides, the Vice-President of Ice Skating Association of India, Shabir Ahmad Wani, also took part.

Akshay was son of renowned mountaineer, Col N Kumar and founding Principal of Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering Gulmarg.

After IIS&M, he was posted as Commandant High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg.

Akshay and his sister Shalija grew up in Kashmir and both excelled in skiing.

JKMHC in a statement said that the club held a meeting to condole the demise of Akshay Kumar, former President of Adventure Tour Operators Association of India and former President of Ice Hockey Association of India.

“Akshay Kumar was son of Col N Kumar a well known top mountaineer of India and former Director HAWS. Akshay had spent his childhood in Kashmir and was an avid skier and mountaineer. He was emotionally attached with Kashmir and used to promote Kashmir both in National and International platforms. With the demise of Akshay, Kashmir has lost one of its ambassadors and it is very difficult to fill the vacuum. JKMHC shares the grief and sorrow of the bereaved family,” JKMHC statement said.