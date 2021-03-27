White Globe, J&K Police organise short marathon for girls

NGO ‘White Globe’ in collaboration with J&K Police on Saturday organised a short marathon ‘Kuwat-ul-Nisa’ with the theme on creating awareness about cyber crimes and menace of drug abuse in society.

SP HazratbalIrshadHussain Rather flagged off the run which started from Duck Park and culminated at Nishat Garden. Around 800 girls from various schools and institutions participated in the event.

The marathon culminated with a prize distribution ceremony at Nishat Parking where SMC Commissioner Athar Amir Khan was the chief guest.

NighatAman SSP Security Secretariat, SP HazratbalIrshadHussain Rather, Dy Mayor ParvaizQadri, famous singers Irfan and Bilal were present on the occasion.

Sara of New Convent bagged 1st position, Nazia of Manigam Higher Secondary Ganderbal 2nd position and Iqra of Govt Middle School Krishipora bagged 3rd position. The winners of the event were congratulated and prizes were distributed among them by the officers. Addressing the participants, SP Hazratbal appreciated them for taking part in the marathon and their determination to make the event a success. He hailed the enthusiasm shown by very young girls in displaying their commitment to complete the run.

At the conclusion of the event, NGO members and participants of the event thanked J&K Police for their efforts in making the event a success, a police statement issued here said.