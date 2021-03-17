Sports, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Raipur,
UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 12:43 AM

WI Legends to face India in semis of Road Safety World Series T20

Press Trust of India
Raipur,
UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 12:43 AM

West Indies Legends defeated England Legends by five wickets to enter the semifinals of the Road Safety World Series T20 here, where they will face India Legends.

Chasing 187 on Tuesday night, half centuries from Dwayne Smith and NarsinghDeonarine saw West Indies through to the knockout stage.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Director ULB approves Rs 40 lakh for developmental works in Sopore

Former KCCI presidents bereaved

Representational Photo

Govt bars CEOs from issuing transfer orders till Annual Transfer Drive completion

SIT probing Bandipora woman's alleged murder

The West Indians, who were cruising throughout, got a scare when they needed one to win in two balls. Brian Lara stepped out to hit off-spinner James Tredwell, but missed the ball and got stumped.

West Indies needed one off the final ball and Tino Best took his side home.

Earlier, Phil Mustard and Owais Shah slammed half centuries to help England Legends post 186 for three.

Latest News

Pakistani equestrian team in India

Kohli moves back into top-5 of ICC T20I rankings

Greater Kashmir

Brazil divided on renaming Maracanã stadium after Pelé

Sports skill test from March 19

Mustard made 57 runs off 41 balls with three sixes and five boundaries, while Shah hit an unbeaten 30-ball 53, which included three hits over the ropes and five boundaries.

Captain Kevin Pietersen chipped in with a crucial 38 and Jim Troughton score an important 22.

The opening half century partnership between Mustard and Pietersen build a strong foundation for England. Shah played some big shots, in the end, to get his half century and eventually took England beyond the 180-run mark.

Brief scores: England Legends 186/3 (Phil Mustard 57, Owais Shah 53 not out; Dwayne Smith 2/31) lost to West Indies Legends 187/5 (Dwayne Smith 58, NarsingDeonarine 53 not out; Chris Tremlett 2/37) by 5 wickets.

Related News