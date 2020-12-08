Winter sports activities commence at Gulmarg

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani on Tuesday kick started the winter sports activities at Gulmarg.

With early snow coming as a blessing, tourism stakeholders are upbeat to welcome the tourists and ski enthusiasts this season to Gulmarg.

“Early snow has come as a blessing and we are ready to host tourists and winter enthusiasts in Kashmir Valley in general and Gulmarg in particular and today we are officially beginning. The Ski resort is ready and in coming days, many more events will be organized,” said Nisar Ahmad Wani.

He said that this season number of Ski courses for boys and girls are slated to be organized for which large number of applications have already been received.

He said initially four groups from within J&K and two groups from outside will undergo ski courses in coming weeks. Two groups are exclusive for girls.

Photo by J&K Information Department

He said other departments like Youth Services and Sports Department are also organising Ski courses.

Director Tourism urged the boys and girls to come forward, actively participate and enjoy the winter games at Gulmarg.

Amidst enjoyable snow fall, a large number of enthusiasts participated in Alpine Skiing, Snow cycling, Sledging and All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) race.

CEO, Gulmarg Development Authority, Deputy Director Tourism, Recreation, Assistant Director, Tourism Gulmarg and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Later, Director Tourism Kashmir distributed prizes among the winners at Gulmarg Golf Club.

Elsewhere, Director Tourism also interacted with the Tourism stakeholders of Gulmarg regarding the preparations for the winter season, tourism hospitality, enhancing joyful experience of the tourists visiting Gulmarg, COVID-19 precautionary measures to be put in place and other steps to be taken to beautify and give Gulmarg a festive look.