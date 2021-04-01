Sports, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Patiala,
UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 1:14 AM

Woman weightlifter fails dope test

Press Trust of India
Patiala,
UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 1:14 AM

A woman weightlifter, who was part of the ongoing national camp at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance.

The weightlifter, a national record holder and who has participated in several international tournaments including the Commonwealth Championship where she won gold, was set to be a part of the Indian team for the Asian Championship to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from April 16 to 25.

Trending News

NC condemns policeman's killing

Representational Photo

Panipat motorcyclist falls into water reservoir, dies

Vaccination drive for 45-years-and-above launched across Budgam

Langate villagers protest water shortage

“Yes, she has failed a dope test. The report came about 10-15 days back,” a source in the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) confirmed the development to PTI. Taking a break from the national camp, the weightlifter went home in October last year when national coach Vijay Sharma and star lifter Mirabai Chanu had travelled to the United States.

Related News