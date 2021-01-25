Women putting contest held at Tawi Golf Course

Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC), Sidhra organized “Women Putting Competition” on the other day to inculcate competitive spirit among the women players.

LalitaLangeh, displayed some great skills and lifted the trophy while Devika Sharma ended up as the runner–up. Third place was shared by Mona Saraf, KarunaPathania and JyotiKoul.

PallaviBarthakurGillani, who was Chief Guest on the occasion, said that putting contest is an innovative way to entice women players towards golf and nurture talent in Jammu and Kashmir. Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Manav Gupta said that several steps have been initiated to popularize Golf in Jammu and such events will be organized on regular basis. He also informed that Jammu Tawi Golf Course is also working towards establishing a full-fledged Golf Academy. He also shared that JTGC Championship Golf Tournament has been finalized on 31st January and a large number of Golfers are expected to participate.

National Golf Academy of India (NGAI) certified Professional Coach, Rohit Gupta and several sports lovers were present to grace the occasion.