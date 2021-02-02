Women's premier league organized in Anantnag

Anantnag Doru Women’s Premier League was organised by 19 Rashtriya Rifles (Sikh LI) under the aegis of 2 Sector Rashtriya Rifles (Victor Force) in collaboration with ASEEM Foundation in which four local women cricket teams had participated.

According to Defence PRO statement, Anantnag Blue won the tournament.

The statement said that ASEEM Foundation had promised to sponsor the tour of the winning team to Pune and Mumbai and conduct friendly matches with the local teams. Major General Rashim Bali GOC Victor Force and his wife today interacted with the team in Larikpura and wished them luck for the friendly matches before their departure to Pune.