Wushu championship concludes in Tangmarg

District wushu championship organized by wushu Association Baramulla concluded in Tangmarg on Friday.

Wushu Academy Chandilora bagged the championship title whereas Shah e Hamdaan Academy was runner up. Dozens of schools from District Baramulla participated in the championship. It was for the first time that the event was organized in Tangmarg.

In the concluding function SDM Gulmarg Shabir ul Hassan was the chief Guest whereas SDPO Tangmarg and Municipal Officer Tangmarg were the guests of honour.

Jabeena Akhter, Secretary wushu Association thanked all guests, referees and students for their support to make the event successful. The girl participants termed wushu as an important sport for the self defense and physical well being. Participation certificates and medals were also distributed on the occasion.