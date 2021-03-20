Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 12:30 AM

Wushu star Sadia Tariq gets accolades

Wushu star Sadia Tariq, who called on Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh, on the sidelines of inauguration of cricket tournament, received accolades for her gold medal in the recently held Junior National Wushu Championship in Haryana.

The DGP while praising her abilities and achievements said that such children are born to make nation proud.  The DGP advised Sadia to continue her studies along with the practice in her game.

He said J&K Police will provide all possible assistance and support as he congratulated her for being selected for Asian Wushu Championship.

Sadia thanked DGP and IGP for their support and said that there is a lot of talent among the girls. She said that many girls want to pursue their career in martial arts and need parental support to shine.

