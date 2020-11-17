Young MTB cyclist dies in road accident

A talented and young Mountan Terrain Biking (MTB) cycling star of Kashmir Fhzal Wani died in a road accident on Foreshore road here on Monday.

Fhzal was considered as a star among the next generation of adventure MTB cyclists of Kashmir who at a young age had established a name for himself. Fhzal had developed passion for MTB cycling and used to take part in events regularly.

He carved a name in the MTB scene by winning Off-Road MTB championship in Srinagar in 2017 and then went on to bag third place in Ladakh Disko Valley Bike Park competition. After that he had bagged position in DH MTB Festival Leh. He had also won fourth place in National Downhill Championship.

Fhzal was considered a highly talented adventure cyclist with bright future in the discipline. Sports fraternity, particularly cycling fraternity of Kashmir has mourned his demise and termed it a big loss for the adventure sports in Kashmir.