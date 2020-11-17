Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 11:22 PM

Young MTB cyclist dies in road accident

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 11:22 PM

A talented and young Mountan Terrain Biking (MTB) cycling star of Kashmir Fhzal Wani died in a road accident on Foreshore road here on Monday.

Fhzal was considered as a star among the next generation of adventure MTB cyclists of Kashmir who at a young age had established a name for himself. Fhzal had developed passion for MTB cycling and used to take part in events regularly.

Trending News
File Photo/ GK

Srinagar-Kargil highway reopens for one way traffic after four days

Representational Photo

Soldier killed, two injured as avalanche hits army post in north Kashmir's Tanghdar

Representational Pic

CRPF trooper commits suicide in Wadura in north Kashmir's Sopore

74th Constitutional Amendment|Government transfers 577 roads to urban local bodies

He carved a name in the MTB scene by winning Off-Road MTB championship in Srinagar in 2017 and then went on to bag third place in Ladakh Disko Valley Bike Park competition. After that he had bagged position in DH MTB Festival Leh. He had also won fourth place in National Downhill Championship.

Fhzal was considered a highly talented adventure cyclist with bright future in the discipline. Sports fraternity, particularly cycling fraternity of Kashmir has mourned his demise and termed it a big loss for the adventure sports in Kashmir.

Related News