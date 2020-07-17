Sports, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 10:46 PM

Zidane architect of this LaLiga title, says Real Madrid President

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has hailed his players and coach Zinedine Zidane after they wrapped up the 2019-20LaLiga title.

Real Madrid secured their 34th LaLiga title after a 2-1 win at home to Villarreal on Thursday night. Karin Benzema scored twice in a game they needed to win to assure the title with a game still to play this season.

“We really wanted to win this league title and that is what we have done,” Perez told Spanish television network Movistar.

“They have all put in enormous performances, especially Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Casemiro, while Sergio Ramos is more than a captain.

“They have all built a brilliant team spirit while Zidane is the architect of this title win as he has put the players to work. We are so pleased.”

Earlier, Zidane had stated that he is feeling like the happiest person in the world at the moment.

“It’s huge. It’s a constant battle. There are 38 games, and only at the end can you achieve something great like today. I’m extremely thankful to the players, first and foremost, because they’re the ones fighting out on the pitch,” Zidane was quoted as saying at the post-match presser by the club’s official website.

“I have my role and I’m with them, but it’s a team effort. This is a huge achievement, it’s incredibly emotional. It’s very tough to win the Spanish league, very tough indeed. “There are people who say that happiness makes no noise, but I’m the happiest person in the world on the inside right now. Many thanks to everyone for the support,” he added.

