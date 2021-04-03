Sports, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 4, 2021, 1:15 AM

Zonal cycle race held in Kangan

UPDATED: April 4, 2021, 1:15 AM

The Zonal Physical Education office Kangan started sports activities by conducting zonal level cycle race for boys from Wussan to Boys Higher Secondary School Kangan.

The race was flagged off by Principal BHSS Manigam and saw participation from different schools of Zone Kangan. About 80 cyclists participated in the age groups of U-17 and U-19.

In U17, the first position was bagged by Anees Majeed of HKMC and second place went to Kamran Bashir of HKMC while third spot was won by Inatyatullah of BHSS Kangan. In the U19 category, the first position went to Tawseef Ahmad of BHSS Manigam  and second spot was won by Owais Ahmad of BHSS Kangan while third spot was bagged by Momin of BHSS Manigam

The prize distribution ceremony was held at BHSS Kangan and the event was conducted by Noor Mohammad (PET). The chief guest Principal BHSS Manigam Hakeem Nazir and Mohammad Shafi  incharge Zonal Physical Officer Kangan  congratulated the staff of Zone Kangan for successful conduct of the event.

