Zonal Level U-19 Cricket Tournament | CKR Lions, NKR Chargers win matches

Two matches of Zonal Level U-19 Cricket Tournament were played on Friday between CKR Lions & CKR Tigers and NKR Chargers & SKR-B at Sher-I-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.

In the first match, CKR Lions won the toss and chose to bat first. With the century of Sharjeed Abbas, the team managed to score 188 runs in 20 overs. In response to the target of 189 runs, CKR Tigers were bundled off on 101 in 14 overs. CKR Tigers won the match by 87 runs. In the second match, NKR Chargers, on winning the toss and choosing to bat first, scored 175 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. In response, SKR-B were able to score only 68 runs in 14.1 overs, resulting in NKR Chargers winning the match by 108 runs.

Sharjeed Abbas (CKR Lions) and Momin (NKR Chargers) won the ‘best player of the match’ for scoring a century and taking 5 wickets respectively.