10 COVID19 patients discharged from SKIMS Bemina hospital

Ten COVID19 patients were on Monday discharged from SKIMS Bemina hospital here, after fully recovering from the diseases.

A statement said the patients were discharged after their samples tested negative for COVID19.

“With this, the number of COVID19 patients who have so far recovered at the hospital has gone up to 479 of the total 610 patients admitted to the hospital,” said a statement.

It said the recovery rate of the present was more than 78.5 percent while the mortality rate was 0.65 percent, with four deaths.

“Those treated include patients admitted for maternity care. So far 39 deliveries of COVID positive pregnant women including 22 major surgeries (LSCS) for child birth have been conducted at the hospital,” the statement said.

It said the COVID testing lab at the hospital has been conducting more than 500 tests daily and so far 22,757 tests have been conducted at the facility.